Hedman logged an assist, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Rangers in Game 5.

Hedman helped out on an Ondrej Palat goal late in the third period, which stood as the game-winner. In the Eastern Conference Finals, Hedman's supplied four assists in five contests. The Swedish defenseman has two goals, 12 helpers, 53 shots, 30 blocked shots, 22 hits and a plus-2 rating in 16 playoff outings. He continues to fill a workhorse role on the Lightning's top defense pairing.