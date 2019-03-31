Lightning's Victor Hedman: Leaves Saturday's game
Hedman (upper body) didn't come back out for the second period of Saturday's matchup with the Capitals, Diana C. Nearhos of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Hedman got hit up high by Washington's Carl Hagelin and is reportedly in concussion protocol. His night is likely done and further updates on Hedman's status should be available before the Lightning's back-to-back in Canada, which begins Monday in Ottawa.
More News
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Big night against Bruins•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Point streak at seven games•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Pots OT winner•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Buries go-ahead goal•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Four points in last three games•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Franchise-topping performance•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...