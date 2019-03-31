Lightning's Victor Hedman: Leaves Saturday's game

Hedman (upper body) didn't come back out for the second period of Saturday's matchup with the Capitals, Diana C. Nearhos of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Hedman got hit up high by Washington's Carl Hagelin and is reportedly in concussion protocol. His night is likely done and further updates on Hedman's status should be available before the Lightning's back-to-back in Canada, which begins Monday in Ottawa.

