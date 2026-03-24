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Hedman (illness) won't play against Minnesota on Tuesday, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Hedman will miss his third straight game, and it's unclear if he will be ready for Thursday's matchup against Seattle. He has registered one goal, 16 assists, 50 shots on net, 44 blocked shots and 19 hits across 33 appearances this season.

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