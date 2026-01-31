Hedman (elbow) is likely to make his return Sunday versus Boston, per Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site.

Hedman hasn't been in the lineup since Dec. 9, but head coach Jon Cooper told reporters Saturday, "Barring him coming in and saying no, which I think is extremely doubtful, he'll most likely be in tomorrow." Hedman does still need to be activated off injured reserve before he can return to the lineup. Should he play Sunday, it will likely be as a member of the top four and first power-play unit. That might result in Darren Raddysh shifting from the top power-play unit to the second grouping, but the 29-year-old has been productive in his current role, providing eight goals and 17 points with the man advantage in 46 outings this season.