Hedman (elbow) was activated from injured reserve Sunday, per the NHL media site.

Following a 22-game absence, Hedman appears ready to return to the lineup against Boston on Sunday. He has compiled 12 assists, 25 shots on net, 29 blocked shots and eight hits across 18 appearances this season. Hedman will probably occupy a role on the top pairing and see time on the power play against the Bruins on Sunday.