Hedman (undisclosed) will draw back into the lineup for Game 3 against Toronto on Saturday, Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site reports.

Hedman left Tuesday's outing after logging just 6:35 of ice time and didn't play at all Thursday. Now that he's back, the defenseman is projected to play on the top pairing alongside Nicklaus Perbix. Hedman is a key part of the Lightning, providing nine goals and 49 points in 76 contests during the regular season while averaging 23:43.