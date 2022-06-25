Hedman notched an assist, five shots on goal and two blocked shots in Friday's 3-2 win over the Avalanche in Game 5.

Hedman set up Ondrej Palat for a one-timer that went in at 13:38 of the third period. In the Stanley Cup Finals, Hedman has a goal and four helpers in five games as he continues to lead the way on the blue line. The 31-year-old defenseman is up to 19 points, 74 shots, 41 blocked shots, 34 hits and a plus-3 rating through 22 playoff contests.