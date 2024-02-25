Hedman picked up three assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Islanders.

The veteran blueliner had a hand in the Lightning's last three tallies of the afternoon, including the eventual game-winner by Brayden Point with the man advantage in the second period. It was Hedman's first multi-point performance since Jan. 27, and while he's currently riding a 12-game goal drought, he's collected 12 assists over that stretch.