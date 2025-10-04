Lightning's Victor Hedman: Unavailable for Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hedman (undisclosed) is not on the Lightning's game roster for Saturday's preseason finale versus the Panthers, Lightning radio announcer Dave Mishkin reports.
Hedman will miss his fourth straight preseason game. It's not clear if this is still a precautionary situation after his exit from a Sept. 26 preseason contest versus the Hurricanes. Hedman's next chance to play is the regular-season opener Thursday versus the Senators.
More News
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Ruled out for Thursday's game•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Won't play Tuesday•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Sitting out Saturday•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Makes precautionary exit•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Earns two assists in Game 5 loss•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Sends power-play assist•