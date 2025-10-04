Hedman (undisclosed) is not on the Lightning's game roster for Saturday's preseason finale versus the Panthers, Lightning radio announcer Dave Mishkin reports.

Hedman will miss his fourth straight preseason game. It's not clear if this is still a precautionary situation after his exit from a Sept. 26 preseason contest versus the Hurricanes. Hedman's next chance to play is the regular-season opener Thursday versus the Senators.