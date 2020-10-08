The Blackhawks are hopeful they'll be able to re-sign Subban, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

General manager Stan Bowman just announced that the Blackhawks won't be re-signing Corey Crawford, so if Subban ends up back in Chicago, he'll enter training camp in a battle with Collin Delia and Kevin Lankinen for the starting gig. The 26-year-old backstop compiled a 9-7-3 record while posting a 3.17 GAA and .890 save percentage in 21 appearances in 2019-20.