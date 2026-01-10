Mammoth's Clayton Keller: Distributes three helpers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Keller logged three assists, four shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Friday's 4-2 win over the Blues.
Keller played provider on the top line, helping out on both of Nick Schmaltz's goals as well as one tally by Lawson Crouse. The 27-year-old Keller has earned eight points over five outings in January. He's up to a total of 13 goals, 28 assists, 126 shots on net and a plus-9 rating through 45 contests this season. Keller's had better years, but he's trending in the right direction and should stay productive going forward.
