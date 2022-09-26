Gaudette suffered a shoulder injury and won't be in attendance for practice Monday, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.

Gaudette ended last season mired in a 35-game pointless streak, so fantasy players probably shouldn't be expecting much out of him heading into the 2022-23 campaign, assuming he is fit enough for Opening Night against Montreal. Even if given the all-clear, Gaudette is far from guaranteed for regular lineup appearances and may have to watch from the press box periodically as a healthy scratch.