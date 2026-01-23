Maple Leafs' Anthony Stolarz: In goal Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stolarz (upper body) will get the starting nod at home against Vegas on Friday, Joshua Kloke of The Athletic reports.
Stolarz will be in the crease for the first time since Nov. 11 versus the Bruins. In his 13 outings this year, the 32-year-old backstop is sporting a 6-5-1 record and 3.51 GAA. Now that Stolarz is back to 100 percent, he will likely split the workload with Joseph Woll, though Stolarz could push for the starting gig outright with some strong performances.
