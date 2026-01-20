Stolarz (upper body) was reassigned to AHL Toronto on a conditioning assignment Tuesday.

Assuming the team wants to get Stolarz into at least one minor-league contest, he figures to miss the Maple Leafs next two contests, as the Marlies don't play until Friday's clash with AHL Springfield. The New Jersey native has been on the shelf since Nov, 11 against the Bruins due to his upper-body injury, a stretch of 32 games on injured reserve. Once cleared to play, Stolarz will likely split the workload, at least to start, with Joseph Woll, while Dennis Hildeby figures to be sent back to the minors.