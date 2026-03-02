Maple Leafs' Anthony Stolarz: Set to start Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stolarz is expected to be in goal at home against the Flyers on Monday, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.
Stolarz made a relief appearance against the Senators on Saturday, stopping all 12 shots he faced, and will now feature in the crease versus Philadelphia. With a back-to-back upcoming, Stolarz figures to get the nod in two of the Leafs' next three contests and may have played his way into a split share with Joseph Woll.
