Stolarz stopped 25 of 30 shots in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Golden Knights, with Vegas' final goal getting scored into an empty net.

Making his return from an upper-body injury that cost him two-and-a-half months of action, Stolarz looked a little rusty at times -- the second goal against him came when he failed to corral two rebounds on the same sequence -- but he also didn't get much help from his defense. The veteran netminder will likely work in a timeshare with Joseph Woll now that both of them are healthy, but Stolarz will need to improve on his 3.63 GAA and .880 save percentage to avoid slipping into the No. 2 role.