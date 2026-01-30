Stolarz stopped 17 of 21 shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Kraken. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Stolarz has allowed nine goals on 51 shots over a pair of losses since he returned from an upper-body injury that cost him more than two months. The 32-year-old netminder hasn't been able to stabilize the crease for the Maple Leafs, who have now lost six straight contests. He's at a 6-7-1 record with a 3.67 GAA and an .876 save percentage over 15 starts this season. Stolarz and Joseph Woll will compete for playing time until one goalie can get hot and run with the starting job. The Maple Leafs have a favorable matchup ahead Saturday when they visit the Canucks.