Kallgren will start on the road against Pittsburgh on Saturday, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.

Kallgren is getting an opportunity to play because Matt Murray started in Toronto's 4-3 win over Minnesota on Friday and Ilya Samsonov is unavailable due to a knee injury. Kallgren is 2-2-4 with a 2.87 GAA and .891 save percentage in nine games this season. Pittsburgh has the sixth-ranked offense at 3.55 goals per game.