Kallgren was sent to the AHL on Wednesday.
Kallgren's reassignment corresponds with Toronto activating Ilya Samsonov (knee) off the injured reserve list. Kallgren has a 3-2-4 record, 2.67 GAA and .898 save percentage in 10 contests with Toronto this season. He's likely to stay in the minors unless Samsonov or Matt Murray suffer another injury.
