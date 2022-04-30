Kallgren made 24 saves in a 5-2 win over Boston on Thursday.

Kallgren was solid against the Bruins, but it's likely his last outing this season unless the Leafs and Jack Campbell get into deep trouble in the postseason. Planning ahead, fantasy managers who choose to draft him for 2022-23 should pay very close attention to his home-road splits. Unless things change, Kallgren is really just a viable home play - he plays sieve on the road far too often.