Reimer signed a professional tryout agreement with Toronto on Friday, according to Chris Johnston of The Athletic.

The Maple Leafs needed an extra goaltender as Joseph Woll took a leave of absence Tuesday to attend to a personal family matter. Anthony Stolarz is the No. 1 netminder in Toronto, but the Maple Leafs did not want to rely on youngster Dennis Hildeby to back up Stolarz to start the season. The 37-year-old Reimer will stabilize the spot until Woll returns. Reimer was 10-10-2 with a 3.04 GAA and an .896 save percentage across 24 regular-season appearances with lowly Anaheim and Buffalo in 2024-25.