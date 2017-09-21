Maple Leafs' Joffrey Lupul: Apologizes for "unneeded distraction"
Lupul (abdomen) once again took to social media on Wednesday to apologize for his "inappropriate response" following his failed physical at the start of training camp, reports the Toronto Star.
Lupul caused a controversy by calling out the Leafs and suggesting they were cheating by putting him on long term injury reserve. "It was an inappropriate response, and I deleted it, but I take full responsibility," said Lupul on Twitter. "It's been extremely tough not being able to play over the past 1.5 years. I apologize to the media, fans, Leafs organization, and most of all my teammates for this unneeded distraction." Loops also said he hopes to get back on the ice some day, but he turns 34 on Saturday and will be hard-pressed to return to the NHL ever again.
