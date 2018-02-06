Maple Leafs' Joffrey Lupul: "Probably" done playing
Lupul is "probably" done playing, reports the Toronto Sun.
Lupul's last NHL game was two years ago. He underwent sports hernia surgery and never returned. "I'm thinking about like the best moments," said the winger. "I'm not thinking about getting multiple surgeries and breaking bones and like the bad parts, or the tough parts ... When I think about things like that, it's easier to let go of the fact that your body is not in good shape and it's probably not meant to play hockey anymore." Lupul racked up 420 points in 701 NHL games in his career, and remains on long-term injury reserve. He will earn $5.25 million this season.
