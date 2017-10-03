Maple Leafs' Joffrey Lupul: Lands on LTIR

Lupul (abdomen) failed his second physical and will begin the season on long-term injured reserve, Daren Millard of Sportsnet reports.

The story remains the same for Lupul -- there is still no timetable for him to return to NHL action after he missed all of the 2015-16 campaign with his injury. It's looking more and more like his playing days are over, but even if they somehow aren't, the veteran winger won't be a fantasy asset in basically any format.