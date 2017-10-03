Maple Leafs' Joffrey Lupul: Lands on LTIR
Lupul (abdomen) failed his second physical and will begin the season on long-term injured reserve, Daren Millard of Sportsnet reports.
The story remains the same for Lupul -- there is still no timetable for him to return to NHL action after he missed all of the 2015-16 campaign with his injury. It's looking more and more like his playing days are over, but even if they somehow aren't, the veteran winger won't be a fantasy asset in basically any format.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Joffrey Lupul: Apologizes for 'unneeded distraction'•
-
Maple Leafs' Joffrey Lupul: Stirs controversy with social media post•
-
Maple Leafs' Joffrey Lupul: Fails physical, as expected•
-
Maple Leafs' Joffrey Lupul: Failed physical•
-
Maple Leafs' Joffrey Lupul: Bright lights of Vegas beckon•
-
Maple Leafs' Joffrey Lupul: Career in jeopardy•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...