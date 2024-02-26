Woll (ankle) was recalled from his conditioning loan with AHL Toronto on Monday.
Woll made 36 saves on 37 shots in a 4-1 win over Laval on Friday during his lone minor-league appearance with the Marlies. At the NHL level, he has a provided a record of 8-5-1 with a 2.80 GAA and a .916 save percentage in 15 appearances this season. Woll is still listed on long-term injured reserve, but his return to the lineup could be imminent.
