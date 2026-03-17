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Woll will occupy the home crease Tuesday against the Islanders, per Stefen Rosner of NHL.com.

Woll has picked up just one victory across his last six outings, going 1-4-1 with a 3.77 GAA and an .890 save percentage since the NHL resumed play following the Olympic break. The Islanders have netted 11 goals over their last four games, a stretch in which they are 3-1-0. Woll didn't fare well against the Isles in a start against them earlier this year, conceding four goals on 25 shots in a 4-3 overtime loss, though that game was on Long Island.

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