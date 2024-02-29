Coach Sheldon Keefe said that the plan is for Woll (ankle) to get the home start versus Arizona on Thursday, Mark Masters of TSN reports.

Woll will make his first start since Dec. 7, as he missed the last 35 games. Woll was the No. 1 goaltender with the Maple Leafs before his injury, going 8-5-1 with a 2.80 GAA and a .916 save percentage. He is expected to challenge Ilya Samsonov for the top job, but the two could be splitting the net in the foreseeable future. Toronto is also expected to retain Martin Jones on the roster, giving the team three goaltenders. The Coyotes could be a nice spot for the return of Woll, as they are averaging only 2.86 goals, 26th in the NHL.