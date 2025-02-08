Woll will guard the road goal versus Vancouver on Saturday, per Mark Masters of TSN.

Woll has won his last two outings, stopping 68 of 74 shots. He has a 19-10-0 record with one shutout, a 2.67 GAA and a .909 save percentage across 29 appearances this season. Vancouver ranks 22nd in the league with 2.81 goals per game in 2024-25.