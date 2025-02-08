Now Playing

Woll will guard the road goal versus Vancouver on Saturday, per Mark Masters of TSN.

Woll has won his last two outings, stopping 68 of 74 shots. He has a 19-10-0 record with one shutout, a 2.67 GAA and a .909 save percentage across 29 appearances this season. Vancouver ranks 22nd in the league with 2.81 goals per game in 2024-25.

