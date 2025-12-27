Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: Guarding cage Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Woll will protect the home goal versus the Senators on Saturday, Dave McCarthy of NHL.com reports.
Woll has won two of his last three games, allowing eight goals on 89 shots in that span. The Senators went 4-0-1 in the five games prior to the break, scoring 21 goals in that span. Given Toronto's all-around struggles, this is a tricky matchup for Woll.
