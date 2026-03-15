Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: Needs teammates to step up
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Woll made 30 saves in 3-2 shootout win over Toronto on Saturday.
Woll was a difference maker Saturday after his teammates mustered just 18 shots on opposing netminder, Alex Lyon. The Leafs are in a spiral, and their ability to score is now hurt by Auston Matthews' (knee) season-ending injury. Woll seems to have the upper hand on Anthony Stolarz right now, but he's allowed 21 goals and put up a 1-4-1 record since the break.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: Expected to start Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: Helps team to first win since break•
-
Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: Starting Thursday•
-
Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: Waiting on first win after break•
-
Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: Starting in Montreal•
-
Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: Allows five goals in loss•