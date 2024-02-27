Woll (ankle) will not be in the lineup against Vegas on Tuesday, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.

Woll has been out of the lineup since early December due to his ankle problem but is back from a conditioning assignment. In his one game in the minors, the 25-year-old backstop gave up one goal on 37 shots (.973 save percentage) in a victory for the Marlies. The Leafs will likely ease Woll back into the crease and then will divide the workload between Ilya Samsonov and Martin Jones.