Woll will guard the home goal in Wednesday's game versus the Wild, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

Woll has gone 6-3-0 with a 3.01 GAA and an .898 save percentage over nine outings in January. He lost his last game, stopping 21 of 23 shots versus the Senators on Saturday. Woll will catch a break, as Kirill Kaprizov (lower body) is back out of the Wild's lineup while awaiting surgery.