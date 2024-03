Woll is expected to start at home against Washington on Thursday, according to David Alter of The Hockey News.

Woll is getting a chance to rebound after stopping just 19 of 24 shots en route to a 6-3 loss to New Jersey on Tuesday. He has a 10-9-1 record, 2.96 GAA and .908 save percentage in 21 outings this season. The Capitals have won six of their last seven games, so they might be a difficult adversary for Woll.