Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: Snaps five-game losing streak
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Woll made 28 saves in a 3-2 shootout win over the Canucks on Saturday.
It was Woll's first win since Jan. 12; he was 0-3-2 in the five games since that time, and he had allowed five or more goals in three of those contests. Woll is 12-7-4 with a 2.96 GAA and a .909 save percentage overall this season. His numbers remain strong despite his cold stretch.
