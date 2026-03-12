Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: Starting Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Woll will be between the home pipes versus Anaheim on Thursday, Mark Masters of TSN reports.
Woll will attempt to snap a four-game losing streak. The netminder is 13-11-4 with a pair of shutouts, a 3.09 GAA and a .904 save percentage across 29 appearances this season. The Ducks are generating 3.23 goals per game in 2025-26, 12th in the NHL.
