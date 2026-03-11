Woll made 30 saves in a 3-1 loss to Montreal on Tuesday. He allowed two goals.

Both goals went between Woll's pads, which must frustrate the netminder and his coaches. It might be timing or bad stick positioning, or it might be a technical flaw in Woll's technique. All are easily correctable. Woll is 0-4-0 with 15 goals allowed in four starts since the break. You need to weigh alternate options for your squad until he and the Leafs right the proverbial ship.