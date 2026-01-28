Woll made 24 saves in a 7-4 loss to Buffalo on Tuesday. He allowed six goals.

Woll's coach, Craig Berube, summed it up in the post-game media scrum: "You are not going to consistently win in this league by focusing on just scoring goals, you have to play the full rink and right now we are not doing a good enough job without the puck, that's it." Woll is a great young goalie, but when his teammates leave the zone early and miss coverages, there's only so much the guy can do. Woll has felt the pain from a lack of defensive support for a while. He's 0-3-2 in his last five starts dating back to Jan. 12. His .908 save percentage is above league average (.897), but that will continue to drop if the team cannot solve their woes.