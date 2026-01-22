Woll stopped 39 shots in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Red Wings.

Both netminders played well, but Woll got let down by his defense in OT -- Easton Cowan lost his footing, and control of the puck, on the wrong side of center ice while trying to cycle back, springing Dylan Larkin and Moritz Seider for a two-on-nothing break that Larkin converted. It was still a strong return to form for Woll after he'd coughed up 11 goals on 62 shots in his prior two outings. The 27-year-old netminder has only one regulation loss in his last 11 appearances, going 6-1-3 with a 3.20 GAA and .902 save percentage.