Pacioretty (undisclosed) skated Thursday, per David Alter of The Hockey News.
The Maple Leafs did not practice Thursday. Pacioretty sat out Wednesday's practice with coach Craig Berube saying that the winger tweaked something. Pacioretty has been a disappointment offensively this season with only five goals and eight assists over 37 appearances with the Maple Leafs.
