Ekman-Larsson sustained a lower-body injury versus the Sharks on Thursday and will need further evaluation to determine how long he'll be out, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

Ekman-Larsson needed help off the ice after the injury, which doesn't bode well for his availability versus the Oilers on Saturday. The 34-year-old defenseman's status won't be updated until his injury has been fully evaluated. Philippe Myers will likely play if Ekman-Larsson misses time.