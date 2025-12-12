Maple Leafs' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Needs further evaluation
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ekman-Larsson sustained a lower-body injury versus the Sharks on Thursday and will need further evaluation to determine how long he'll be out, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.
Ekman-Larsson needed help off the ice after the injury, which doesn't bode well for his availability versus the Oilers on Saturday. The 34-year-old defenseman's status won't be updated until his injury has been fully evaluated. Philippe Myers will likely play if Ekman-Larsson misses time.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Playing Tuesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Exits early Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Eight-game, eight-point streak•
-
Maple Leafs' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Breaks up shutout bid•
-
Maple Leafs' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Point streak grows to four•
-
Maple Leafs' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Four points in last five games•