Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Ekman-Larsson (undisclosed) won't play against Buffalo on Tuesday, per Mark Masters of TSN.

Ekman-Larsson will miss his third straight game, and it's unclear if he will be ready to return for Toronto's regular-season finale against Detroit on Thursday. He has accounted for four goals, 29 points, 118 shots on net, 83 blocked shots and 108 hits across 77 games this campaign.

More News