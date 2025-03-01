Ekman-Larsson scored a power-play goal on three shots in Friday's 3-2 win over the Rangers.

Mika Zibanejad took a tripping penalty on the first shift of the game, and Ekman-Larsson made the Rangers pay. This was Ekman-Larsson's second goal and 10th point over the last 13 games, and he's also gone plus-9 with 13 hits and 11 blocked shots in that span. The defenseman is up to four goals, 25 points (four on the power play), 94 shots on net, 72 hits, 52 blocked shots and a plus-18 rating through 58 contests overall. The 33-year-old has seen top-four minutes throughout the campaign, and he's on track to exceed the 30-point mark for the second year in a row.