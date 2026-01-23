Maple Leafs' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Playing Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ekman-Larsson (lower body) will be in the lineup Friday versus Vegas, Dave McCarthy of NHL.com reports.
Ekman-Larsson left Wednesday's game in the opening period and did not return. It was thought that Ekman-Larsson would miss some time, but he improved immensely Thursday and was on the ice at practice Friday. Ekman-Larsson has eight goals, 23 assists, 62 hits, 41 blocked shots and 72 shots on goal across 50 games this season.
