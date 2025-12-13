Ekman-Larsson (leg) said Saturday that he will be in the lineup versus Edmonton on Saturday, Lance Hornby of The Toronto Sun reports.

It appeared that Ekman-Larsson would be out a while after he needed help off the ice Thursday against the Sharks. Ekman-Larsson said that his leg injury improved dramatically since then and he was a full participant at morning skate Saturday. Ekman-Larsson has four goals, 16 assists, 40 hits and 26 blocked shots over 30 appearances this season.