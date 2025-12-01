Ekman-Larsson (upper body) will be in action versus the Panthers on Tuesday, Nick Barden of The Hockey News reports.

Ekman-Larsson is riding a nine-game point streak during which he has racked up three goals and seven helpers. With 20 points through 25 games this year, the veteran blueliner is on pace to reach the 40-point threshold for the first time since the 2018-19 campaign when he was with the Coyotes.