Maple Leafs' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Snags two helpers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ekman-Larsson registered two assists in Monday's 4-3 win over the Avalanche.
Ekman-Larsson was able to close out a four-game pointless streak, though he remains stuck in a five-game goal drought. Despite the slump, the veteran blueliner is on pace to cross the 30-point threshold for just the second time in the last six seasons and could even reach 40 for the first time since 2018-19 when he was with Arizona.
