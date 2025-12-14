Ekman-Larsson scored a goal Saturday in a 6-3 loss to the Oilers.

He wired a shot glove side from the high slot to put the Leafs up 2-1 early in the second period. It was Ekman-Larsson's first point in six games. He's on a pace that could see him equal his career mark of 55 points, which he set 10 years ago. His success that season came on the strength of power-play production, where he recorded half of his points. Ekman-Larsson is doing it the hard way this year, with just three of his 21 points coming with the man advantage.