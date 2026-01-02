Ekman-Larsson had a goal and an assist in Thursday's 6-5 win over Winnipeg.

It's a bit of a surprise, but Ekman-Larsson sits just one point behind Morgan Rielly, who has 26, as the Leafs' top scorer from the blue line. And that's with Rielly's plum role on the team's top power-play unit. OEL has seven goals, 18 assists, 60 shots, 55 hits, 33 blocks and a minus-1 rating in 40 games this season. If he continues this pace, Ekman-Larsson could deliver his second 50-plus point campaign of his 13-season career. He delivered 55 points, including 21 goals, in 2015-16 while with Arizona.