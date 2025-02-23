Holmberg had two goals and an assist in a 6-3 win over the Hurricanes on Saturday.
Holmberg was deployed on the top line with Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner, and he made the most of it. He got credit for an own-goal by Jordan Staal early in the first period. And then put in an empty-netter on a 2-on-1 with William Nylander to finish the game. Holmberg snapped a 17-game goal slump with the snipes. This game was lightning in a bottle for the winger. Don't overrate him.
