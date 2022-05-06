Sandin (knee) was activated from long-term injured reserve Thursday, per CapFriendly.

Sandin missed the last 20 games of the regular season and the first two in the playoffs. The defenseman will now be eligible to rejoin the lineup as soon as Friday's Game 3 versus the Lightning. Barring injuries on the Maple Leafs' blue line, it's unclear if Sandin will get much playing time in the postseason. If he does, Timothy Liljegren is most likely to exit the lineup.